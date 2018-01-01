Come and Join us for a 36 Hole Golf Tournament Against Amateurs in the
#1 Destination for Golf in the Caribbean
Punta Cana Golf Getaway
April 19 - 22, 2018
Join Us!
Come and Join an elite group of golfers from all over the Americas and Caribbean in a competitive 54 Hole Golf Event hosted by the
Barcelo Bavaro Grand Resort
Punta Cana is the center of all that is popular for golfers in the Caribbean. We will enjoy this beautiful destination from the beaches, oceanside golf courses, hand-rolled cigars, and local spirits.
Punta Cana,
Dominican Republic
Tournament Package
LA CANA GOLF COURSE
CORALES GOLF COURSE
THE LAKES GOLF COURSE
IT REALLY DOESN'T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!
Upscale Accommodations
18 HOLES OF GOLF
The Lakes Golf Course
ACCOMMODATIONS
U -Spa
Barcelo Bavaro Palace Deluxe
DINING
SPA
15+ Restaurants
Premier Golf Vacations Specialists for Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic Golf Vacations is Numero Uno!! when it comes to creating the most memorable golf vacations in the Dominican Republic. Our hand picked collection of resorts, villas, golf courses, experiences, and service providers separate us from the rest. When booking with our team of golf travel experts, clients receive a dedicated golf travel specialist from start to finish who arranges your accommodations, tee times, transportation, tours, and much more. Our goal is to provide you with a golf travel experience that will create memories to last a lifetime.
What are you waiting for?
Save your spot and start getting your bags packed and game tight!